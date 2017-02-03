I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 00:08 CET

Ghana tournament a success despite defeat - Grant

By AFP
Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville on February 2, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)
Ghana's Israeli coach Avram Grant reacts during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations semi-final football match between Cameroon and Ghana in Franceville on February 2, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)

Franceville (Gabon) (AFP) - Avram Grant could not hide his dejection after Ghana's 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Thursday but he insisted it had been a good tournament for the Black Stars.

It was a sixth successive appearance in the last four for the Ghanaians but they were defeated by second-half goals by Michael Ngadeu and Christian Bassogog in Franceville and have still not won the trophy since 1982.

"I think we are successful even now," said Grant when asked about Ghana's inability to go the extra step in the competition in recent years.

"We didn't win the cup but we have had a good tournament. Today we were the better side, and in the last tournament we only lost on penalties."

Ghana got to the final two years ago in Equatorial Guinea but succumbed 9-8 on penalties to the Ivory Coast after a goalless draw.

"It is a good generation, a new generation, and I think they will win a lot of titles," Grant added.

Ghana can still qualify for next year's World Cup in Russia -- they resume their campaign at home to Congo Brazzaville in August -- but it remains to be seen if Grant will still be in charge then.

"My future is not important now. What matters now is that we lost after a very good tournament," added the Israeli former Chelsea manager.

Before that Ghana now have to go back to the port city of Port-Gentil, where they were based during the group phase, to play Burkina Faso in the third-place play-off on Saturday evening.

"Its not the dream of our life to play this game but if we have to play it we will," said Grant of that match.

Comments:
This article has 1 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

You can give without loving but you cannot love without giving.
By: Love
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img