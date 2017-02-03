Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 00:07 CET
Ghana to play Burkina Faso for third place on Saturday
Ghana will play Burkina Faso on Saturday for third place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.
The Black Stars, who were seeking a second successive final appearance, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday night.
Burkina were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Egypt in Wednesday's semi-final played in Libreville.
Both teams were tied at 1-1 after extra-time with goals from Mohammed Salah and Aristide Bance.
