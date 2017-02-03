I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghana to play Burkina Faso for third place on Saturday

Ghana will play Burkina Faso on Saturday for third place at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars, who were seeking a second successive final appearance, suffered a 2-0 defeat to Cameroon in the semi-final on Thursday night.

Burkina were beaten 4-3 on penalties by Egypt in Wednesday's semi-final played in Libreville.

Both teams were tied at 1-1 after extra-time with goals from Mohammed Salah and Aristide Bance.

