Cup of Nations | 3 February 2017 00:07 CET

Asamoah Gyan earns 100th cap on a night Ghana failed to reach 2017 AFCON final

Captain Asamoah Gyan earned his 100th international cap on Thursday night as Ghana failed to reach the final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gyan came on in the second half to replace Afriyie Acquah as the Black Stars succumbed 2-0 to Cameroon in the semi-final match played in Franceville.

The 31-year-old was unfit to start the match after suffering an injury in the final Group D match against Egypt.

Gyan is also one goal away from registering his 50th goal.

Asamoah Gyan

Cup of Nations

