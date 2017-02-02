I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 2 February 2017 21:46 CET

AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant maintains line-up for Cameroon clash; Gyan still on bench

Ghana coach Avram Grant has maintained his starting line-up to face Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations meaning Asamoah Gyan remains on the bench.

The Israeli has stuck to the compact formation which will see Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah maintains his place in midfield.

He will operate alongside Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park with Christian Atsu and captain Andre Ayew on the left and right flanks respectively.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey will play behind lead striker Jordan Ayew.

Ghana's back four remains unchanged with Harrison Afful as right back and Frank Acheampong on the opposite.

The centre back pair of John Boye and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey has also been maintained.

The Black Stars are seeeking a second successive AFCON final appearance and are determined to avenge the 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions at the same stage on home soil in the 2008 tournament.

The winner will face Egypt in Sunday's final with the loser playing Burkina Faso for fourth place.

Below is the line-up: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Cup of Nations

"Lazyness is the mother of any sin that you think it is.Avoiding any thing that can make you lazy is the road to wisdom."
By: Kpieni
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img