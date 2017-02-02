AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Avram Grant maintains line-up for Cameroon clash; Gyan still on bench

Ghana coach Avram Grant has maintained his starting line-up to face Cameroon in the semi-final of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations meaning Asamoah Gyan remains on the bench.

The Israeli has stuck to the compact formation which will see Torino midfielder Afriyie Acquah maintains his place in midfield.

He will operate alongside Mubarak Wakaso in the middle of the park with Christian Atsu and captain Andre Ayew on the left and right flanks respectively.

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey will play behind lead striker Jordan Ayew.

Ghana's back four remains unchanged with Harrison Afful as right back and Frank Acheampong on the opposite.

The centre back pair of John Boye and Leicester City's Daniel Amartey has also been maintained.

The Black Stars are seeeking a second successive AFCON final appearance and are determined to avenge the 1-0 defeat to the Indomitable Lions at the same stage on home soil in the 2008 tournament.

The winner will face Egypt in Sunday's final with the loser playing Burkina Faso for fourth place.

Below is the line-up: Razak Brimah, Harrison Afful, Frank Acheampong, Daniel Amartey, John Boye, Afriyie Acquah, Mubarak Wakaso, Thomas Partey, Christian Atsu, Andre Ayew, Jordan Ayew.

