I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
League Report | 1 February 2017 22:18 CET

Hearts of Oak chief Frank Nelson assures new coach will be appointed before league starts

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson has assured fans the club will appoint a coach before the start of the season. 

The Phobians have been unable to settle on a substantive coach with one week to the start of the Ghana top-flight.

They were handed a late blow when Nigerian Paul Aigbogun pulled out of a deal to handle the capital based side.

Montengrin Milisav Bogdanovic is said to be angling for a move to coach the Phobian side.

''We will get a new coach before the start of the season, we are working hard to resolve all relevant matters and I can assure we're not in crisis as being purported in the media,' Nelson told sportscrusader.com

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

League Report

okwasea ani te a na agoro no agu, sebi. There is nothing hidden that shall not come to light. Time will tell.
By: rackyzette
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img