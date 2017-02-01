I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 1 February 2017 22:18 CET

Ex-Ghana captain CK Akonnor warns Black Stars against complacency ahead of Cameroon clash

Ex-Ghana captain CK Akonnor has warned the current squad not to underrate Cameroon ahead of Thursday's Africa Cup of Nations semi-final clash.

The Indomitable Lions habe presented a youngish with 14 players in the current 23 making their tournament debuts.

This was after eight seasoned players turned down call-ups to play in the tournament.

But  Hugo Broos has managed to steer his side into the medal zone with some gritty performances.

Akonnor has advised the Black Stars not to see the Cameroonians as underdogs.

"It is going to be a tough game for the Black Stars and I think they must not be complacent," the Dreams FC coach told footballghana.com

"As you know the Cameroonian's eliminated favourites Senegal at the quarter-finals stage and can cause havoc to the Stars so I urge them not to underrate them."

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

"Until we put round pegs in round holes, Africa will continue to lead the World in misgovernance and corruption."
By: Ibibia Lucky Worika
