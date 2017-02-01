I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
EXCLUSIVE: Division Two side Accra Lions FC announce AS Monaco capture of their midfielder Jessie Jensen

Newly founded Accra-based Division Two side Accra Lions FC midfielder Jessie Jensen has joined French Ligue 1 giants AS Monaco on transfer deadline date, Ghanasoccernet can exclusively reveal.

Jessie, 19, was a member of the Accra Lions side that played in the Division Two league in the 2015/16 season in Accra and was outstanding for his side.

In a statement released by the club announcing the transfer of the player to the European giants, this is the first professional contract for the talented midfielder.

"Accra Lions Football Club can officially confirm the transfer of our player Jessie Jensen Guera Djou to AS Monaco," the statement read.

"The 19-year-old defensive midfielder signed a professional contract and will join the European powerhouse with immediate effect," they added.

The ambitious Division Two side with top European coaches and excellent management staff hope to build on the transfer of Jessie to transfer other exceptional talents to other big clubs in Europe.

Jessie's transfer will go into history as one of the biggest a lower tier side has secured at a time that most big Ghanaian clubs struggle to get direct deals for their players into Europe's big leagues.

