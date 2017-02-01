I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 1 February 2017 12:47 CET

Swedish side AIK sign Kristoffer Olsson as replacement for Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori


Swedish side AIK have signed midfielder Kristoffer Olsson as a replacement for Ghanaian Ebenezer Ofori.

The 21-year-old Swedish completed the move to the club on Tuesday.

He replaces Ofori who has left to join German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart on a three-year deal.

He has been bought as a direct replacement for the Ghanaian who flourished during his time.

By Patrick Akoto
Ebenezer Ofori

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

He who knows not and knows not that he knows not will never know.
By: Bismark Omari Somuah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img