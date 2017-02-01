Swedish side AIK sign Kristoffer Olsson as replacement for Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori



Swedish side AIK have signed midfielder Kristoffer Olsson as a replacement for Ghanaian Ebenezer Ofori.

The 21-year-old Swedish completed the move to the club on Tuesday.

He replaces Ofori who has left to join German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart on a three-year deal.

He has been bought as a direct replacement for the Ghanaian who flourished during his time.

By Patrick Akoto

Ebenezer Ofori



