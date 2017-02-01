Sports News | 1 February 2017 12:47 CET
Swedish side AIK sign Kristoffer Olsson as replacement for Ghana midfielder Ebenezer Ofori
Swedish side AIK have signed midfielder Kristoffer Olsson as a replacement for Ghanaian Ebenezer Ofori.
The 21-year-old Swedish completed the move to the club on Tuesday.
He replaces Ofori who has left to join German second-tier side VfB Stuttgart on a three-year deal.
He has been bought as a direct replacement for the Ghanaian who flourished during his time.
By Patrick Akoto
