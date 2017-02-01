Sports News | 1 February 2017 12:47 CET
Italian third-tier side Cosenza sign Ghanaian teenager Samuel Darko Appiah
Italian third-tier side Cosenza have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Samuel Darko Appiah.
According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, the Lega Pro outfit have signed the West African after beating competition from Seria B side Modena.
The 19-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by giants Inter Milan.
Appiah scored 8 goals for Inter Milan's Primavera two seasons ago.
