Sports News | 1 February 2017 12:47 CET

Italian third-tier side Cosenza sign Ghanaian teenager Samuel Darko Appiah


Italian third-tier side Cosenza have completed the signing of Ghanaian teenager Samuel Darko Appiah.

According to Tuttomercatoweb.com, the Lega Pro outfit have signed the West African after beating competition from Seria B side Modena.

The 19-year-old is available on a free transfer after being released by giants Inter Milan.

Appiah scored 8 goals for Inter Milan's Primavera two seasons ago.

Samuel Darko Appiah

