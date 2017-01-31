Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah slapped with US$ 2,500 fine for Facebook rant

Black Stars shot stopper Razak Brimah has been slapped with a fine of $2500 for his unguarded statement on facebook directed at his critics.

In a statement issued by the Ghana FA on the conduct of the player, the roly-poly goalie will lose half of his winning bonus for the comments as well as writing a formal apology for his unsavory rant.

According to the FA, the fine will be donated to charity when the team returns to Ghana from the Afcon.

The decision, according to the statement, is in conformity with the code of conduct of the Black Stars which states in Article 6(1)& (2) as follows:

"1 - During the periods of camping all members of the Delegation, particularly players are forbidden to engage in any discussions, and/or any form of communication with player agents, scouts, journalists and all other unauthorized personnel except with the express permission of the Head Coach or Leader of Delegation.

2 - Any player who violates Clause 1 of this article shall be subject to a fine of not less than $1,000.00 In pursuance thereof, the GFA has decided to impose a fine of $2,500 on Brimah which will be donated to a charity in Ghana."

Brimah in a famous facebook post on Monday insulted his critics using the 'F' word in response to vilifications directed at him as the national goalie.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Razak Brimah latest videos

VIDEO: Former New Edubiase skipper Asiedu Attobrah pleads with Ghanaians to forgive Razak Brimah - 4 hours ago

VIDEOS: Watch saves by Razak Brimah as Ghana beat Congo DR 2-1 - 2 days ago

VIDEO: Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah excellent performance against Mali - 1 week ago

VIDEO: Cordoba goalkeeper Razak Brimah steps up training in pre-season - 7 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com