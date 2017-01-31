I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 31 January 2017 18:18 CET

AFCON semi-final feat nothing special for Ghana star Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew says Ghana must go for the ultimate after describing their Africa Cup of Nations semi-final berth as nothing special. 

The West Ham United star converted a late penalty which gave Ghana a 2-1 win over DR Congo on Sunday in the quarter-final match.

The Black Stars have now reached six consecutive semi-final berths since 2008 and Ayew has been in all but one.

''We have progressed in the competition, we need to look at what his ahead,'' he told Metro TV.

''We made it to the semi-finals, it is good but is not anything special, we need to fight and get to the top.''

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to editor@modernghana.com.

Sports News

FARMERS ARE IN BUSINESS WITH GOD, THEY PLANT THE SEEDS AND GOD MAKES THEM GROW.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH , Du
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img