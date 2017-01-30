Razak Brimah rips into critics after DR Congo victory

After a decent performance in the Black Stars 2-1 quarter-final victory over Congo DR on Sunday, first choice goalkeeper Razak Brimah has said people who label him worst should ‘’f*** off”’ and ''go to hell''

Brimah, who is second choice at Spanish second tier club Cordoba, has come under a lot of criticism but it appeared he has had enough this time and he has launched a scathing attack on his critics.

The goalkeeper put up a brilliant show, making some decent saves as the Black Stars defeated the Leopards to seal a record sixth straight Africa cup of Nations semi-final berth.

And after helping the Black Stars to set up a semi-final clash against Cameroon , he has been quick to respond to his critics, by throwing abusive words on fans who have constantly criticized his performance for the senior national team.

“They (Ghanaians) talk too much, they should “f**k” go to hell. I am not hash but am “f**k” tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk “shit,"he posted a video on his facebook page

“They don’t know me I don’t know them but they talk “shit”, I am down but is annoying sometimes.

“Normally I don’t care about them I don’t watch anybody. Let’s come again.

“Since when did any Black Stars goalkeeper play nine games and only conceded three or four. So what do they want again, I don’t know. F**k “shit”."