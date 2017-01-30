I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 30 January 2017 19:19 CET

Razak Brimah rips into critics after DR Congo victory

By Joy Sports

After a decent performance in the Black Stars 2-1 quarter-final victory over Congo DR on Sunday, first choice goalkeeper Razak Brimah has said people who label him worst should ‘’f*** off”’ and ''go to hell''

Brimah, who is second choice at Spanish second tier club Cordoba, has come under a lot of criticism but it appeared he has had enough this time and he has launched a scathing attack on his critics.

The goalkeeper put up a brilliant show, making some decent saves as the Black Stars defeated the Leopards to seal a record sixth straight Africa cup of Nations semi-final berth.

And after helping the Black Stars to set up a semi-final clash against Cameroon , he has been quick to respond to his critics, by throwing abusive words on fans who have constantly criticized his performance for the senior national team.

“They (Ghanaians) talk too much, they should “f**k” go to hell. I am not hash but am “f**k” tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk “shit,"he posted a video on his facebook page

“They don’t know me I don’t know them but they talk “shit”, I am down but is annoying sometimes.

“Normally I don’t care about them I don’t watch anybody. Let’s come again.

“Since when did any Black Stars goalkeeper play nine games and only conceded three or four. So what do they want again, I don’t know. F**k “shit”."

Comments:
This article has 3 comments, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

A WOMAN IS LIKE A GUN YOU CAN BEND IT BUT TO LOAD IT WITH A BULLET YOU NEED A MAN.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img