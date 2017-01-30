I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 30 January 2017 19:19 CET

Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom enjoying himself and learning from the best during the AFCON

Ghana defender Andy Yiadom is a man enjoying his stay with the Black Stars in Gabon as they look to end Ghana's 35-year-wait for the Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

Andy Yaidom who made his debut for the Black Stars in their only defeat in the competition-against Egypt is monitoring the performance of some of the senior players in camp.

Yiadom will be entitled to a medal if the Black Stars win the ultimate in Gabon and there are a few out there that believe that the England based defender will part of the future of the team going forward.

be originally, that what the is world lacks.
