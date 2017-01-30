Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah in SHOCKING vituperative fans attack, label critics 'fools, Sh**t'



Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah has launched an astonishing attack on his critics, labeling them as 'fools and Sh**t,' in a scandalous and bizarre tantrum which has sparked widespread controversy in the West African nation.

And Brimah was particularly scathing about the right of critics to question his competence after he excelled during the Black Stars 2-1 win over DR Congo in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The goalkeeper, who has struggled at Spanish second-tier side Cordoba, appears to have been choked over the stinging criticism of his performances since he became the country's number one custodian.

And after helping the Black Stars to advance to the semi-finals of the tournament, he has been quick to respond to his critics, by throwing abusive words on local fans who have questioned his professional competence.

'They (Ghanaians) talk too much, they should 'f**k' go to hell. I am not hash but am 'f**k' tired of this negative people, instead of supporting the team (Black Stars) to move forward and pray for the team, they sit out there and talk 'shit,"he posted a video on his facebook page

'They don't know me I don't know them but they talk 'shit', I am down but is annoying sometimes.

'Normally I don't care about them I don't watch anybody. Let's come again.

'Since when did any Black Stars goalkeeper play nine games and only conceded three or four. So what do they want again, I don't know. F**k 'shit'."

The outburst of the 29-year-old has clouded his rather improved performance against Leopards in Oyem on Sunday.

Brimah, who has made just two appearances for Cordoba this season, has come under mounting criticism over his 'shaky' posture in post for the Black Stars.

