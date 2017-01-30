Aston Villa to wait for another week before they can have Jordan Ayew back

English Championship side Aston Villa will have to wait for another week before getting the services of striker Jordan Ayew who was the best player in Ghana's victory against DR Congo.

The Villa man was the hero as the Black Stars beat DR Congo 2-1 with Ayew getting his first goal of the competition.

The former Marseille man has also created 7 chances in the competition making him one of the top performers in the competition.

Jordan is also a huge transfer target for struggling English Premier League side Swansea City who are willing to price him away from Villa Park.

It's worth taking note that Jordan's elder brother Andre Ayew played for Swansea City last season and scored 12 goals to help them escape relegation.

Jordan Ayew latest videos

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's class act in training for Aston Villa - 1 month ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time penalty in Aston Villa win over Reading - 3 months ago

VIDEO: Jordan Ayew's SCORES first Championship goal but Aston Villa draw at Barnsley - 4 months ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew opener in Aston Villa League Cup exit - 6 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com