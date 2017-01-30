I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 30 January 2017 18:08 CET

English Premier League side West Ham United will have to wait for another week for Andre Ayew

West Ham United will have to wait for another week before they can count on the services of Andre Ayew with Ghana making it to the semi-final stage of the competition.

The 27-year-old scored the winner when the Black Stars made it to the semi-final stage.

Ayew is really yet to come alive in the competition but has already scored twice albeit it they both came from the penalty box.

With Ghana making it to the semi-final of the competition the Hammers will have to wait for another seven days before they can have their record signings.

If a thing isn't worth saying, you sing it.
