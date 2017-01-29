Lessons From Mané's Kick

Quote " When you fall, they fall too. When you rise, they also rise too" © EZ,2017

Sadio Mané is currently Africa's most expensive player bought from Southampton to Liverpool, in 2016, for £ 34 million ($45.5 million).

He is very talented football player and a talisman for the Teranga Lions of Senegal under coach Aliou Cisse.

I know some of you might asked what has this got to do with us.

Yesterday he had an opportunity to score from a penalty kick to keep his side, Senegal in the ongoing Gabon AFCON 2017 tournament after 120 minutes of gruelling contest against Cameroon in the second quarter finals match.

Sadio's penalty kick was saved by the Cameroonia goalkeeper, paving way for Abubakar of Cameroon to net the fifth penalty kick to send his side into the semi finals of the ongoing Gabon AFCON 2017.

Sadio Mané shared tears and blamed himself for not qualifying his side into the next stage.

You can imagine what he and his team are going through.

If there was an opportunity again he would have made amends. But time does wait for anyone.

Moral lesson

You could be more than this player to a very large extent. At any point in life one has to realize that a lot of people including those you have not met are counting their hopes on you. Any decision you take could bring smiles on their faces or vice versa.

Never allow titles, ego or appellations guide your decision making at any crucial moment.

No one can tell tomorrow. And no one can tell when and how trouble would explode.

Today you might carry the hopes of your family, church, organization and followers on your shoulders. When you fall, they fall too. And when you rise the also rise.

Be the best out of every time.

✍🇬🇭 Ebenezer Zor (EZ)

Whatsapp #: 0246646694