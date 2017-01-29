I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 29 January 2017 19:55 CET

Ghana reach SIXTH straight Africa Cup of Nations semi-final berth

Ghana reached a sixth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final after edging a plucky DR Congo 2-1 on Sunday in Oyem.

Jordan and his elder brother Andre scored the pair of second half goals with Paul-Jose M'Poku's consolation goal in between.

The Black Stars were playing without talisman Asamoah Gyan who is picked up an injury in the final Group D match against Egypt.

Since 2008 when Ghana hosted the tournament, they have reached the medal zone of every other Nations Cup they have played in.

Ghana will meet Cameroon, who beat favourites Senegal 5-4 on penalties, in Thursday's second semi-final in Franceville.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

GHANA vrs. CAMEROON --> Ghana is DAVID fighting GOLIATH. Hip! Hip! Hip! VICTORY for Ghana.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH -->D
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img