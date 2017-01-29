Ghana reach SIXTH straight Africa Cup of Nations semi-final berth

Ghana reached a sixth consecutive Africa Cup of Nations semi-final after edging a plucky DR Congo 2-1 on Sunday in Oyem.

Jordan and his elder brother Andre scored the pair of second half goals with Paul-Jose M'Poku's consolation goal in between.

The Black Stars were playing without talisman Asamoah Gyan who is picked up an injury in the final Group D match against Egypt.

Since 2008 when Ghana hosted the tournament, they have reached the medal zone of every other Nations Cup they have played in.

Ghana will meet Cameroon, who beat favourites Senegal 5-4 on penalties, in Thursday's second semi-final in Franceville.

