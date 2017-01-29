I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 29 January 2017 19:55 CET

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew is Man of the Match in quarter-final win over DR Congo

Jordan Ayew was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 2-1 win over DR Congo in the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash.

The Aston Villa man opened the scoring with a beautiful curler after collecting a pass from Mubarak Wakaso.

He constantly caused troubles for the Leopards defence with his trikery and pace.

Jordan is the third Ghana player to win the Man of the Match award after Christian Atsu (against Uganda) and Thomas Partey (against Mali).

Jordan Ayew latest videos
VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's class act in training for Aston Villa - 1 month ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time penalty in Aston Villa win over Reading - 3 months ago

VIDEO: Jordan Ayew's SCORES first Championship goal but Aston Villa draw at Barnsley - 4 months ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew opener in Aston Villa League Cup exit - 6 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

Money and power if they become someone's ambition,the one becomes very dangerous.
By: Kyei-Afrifa Ma Germ
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img