AFCON 2017: Jordan Ayew finally proves his mettle against DR Congo in quarter final clash

The Black Stars proved too strong for DR Congo thanks to a strong man of the match performance form Jordan Ayew who scored on the day.

Ayew has been much criticized by many for his lackadaisical attitude when playing for the Black Stars but responded with a great man-of-the-match performance.

The Aston Villa man was the one who scored the first goal of the game and made so many impressive runs.

Dede Ayew followed up to score for the Stars after Mpoku equalized for the Stars.

Jordan Ayew latest videos

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's class act in training for Aston Villa - 1 month ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew's stoppage-time penalty in Aston Villa win over Reading - 3 months ago

VIDEO: Jordan Ayew's SCORES first Championship goal but Aston Villa draw at Barnsley - 4 months ago

VIDEO: Watch Jordan Ayew opener in Aston Villa League Cup exit - 6 months ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com