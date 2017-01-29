AFCON 2017 Player Ratings: DR Congo 1-2 Ghana - Ayew brothers flourish as an inspiring Black Stars side reach the semis

The Ayew brothers steered Ghana to the semi-finals of the AFCON 2017 after they both scored in the second-half to power Ghana to a 2-1 win over DR Congo's Leopards in the quarter-final clash at Oyem on Sunday evening.

Swansea City new signing Jordan Ayew smashed home a rasping drive in the 63rd minute from a Wakaso Mubarak assist before Andre Ayew artfully converted from the penalty spot after Christian Atsu was fouled inside the box.

Defender Daniel Amartey and Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey enjoyed a decent evening.

Here's how GHANAsoccernet.com's El Akyereko rated the Black Stars players in their inspiring second-half display against the DR Congo.

Razak Brimah GOALKEEPER 6/10

The Cordoba keeper pulled a great stop to deny substitute Bakambu from levelling the scoring late in the game. His alertness was on point but he still has work to do on his distribution.

Harrison Afful RIGHT-BACK 6.5/10

He was involved in a moment of madness when the Black Stars gifted a golden chance to Mbokani who plugged the ball into the near-post after beating Brimah. He enjoyed a fairly great game in the second-half as he limited the chance of the Congolese upfield.

Frank Acheampong LEFT-BACK 6/10

High energy level performance from the Anderlecht wing-back who had to play in left-back in the absence of Baba Rahman. He was overly impressive as he won most of the tackles against Mbemba.

John Boye CENTER-BACK 6.5/10

He ensured Mbokani was toothless in attack. He brought his aerial superiority to bare as he limited the chances of the Hull City man after his early minute chance.

Daniel Amartey CENTER-BACK 6.5/10

The Leicester City man patrolled the defence with great diligence and occasionally bombed into the midfield to stump his authority anytime the Congo tried to express themselves. Made a number of crucial tackles.

Afriyie Acquah DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD 6.5/10

He was responsible for cutting supplies upfield to the Congolese strikeforce. Employed his high energy play to out-muscle the Congolese in most one-on-one challenges. He also showed he possesses great pace.

Wakaso Mubarak CENTRAL MIDFIELD 6.5/10

Great box-to-box stuff from the Panathinaikos man. He won tackles and steeled the Ghana midfield with Acquah providing the shield though their combination reduced dynamism in the midfield. At the peak of his play on the night, he intercepted a ball and supplied to Jordan Ayew who masterfully finished for the opener.

Thomas Partey ATTACKING MIDFIELD 6.5/10

He was freed to play further upfield and he covered acres of space, niggling through tight angles and squeezing passes and linking play between Wakaso, Jordan And Andre Ayew. Played with great vision and unique ability.

Christian Atsu LEFT-WING 6.5/10

Kept under close surveillance in the opening 45 minutes but the Newcastle United star sprang to life in the second-half and caused problems for the Congolese defence. A burst of his space and quick-feet fetched the penalty for Ghana which was converted by Andre Ayew.

Andre Ayew (c) ATTACKER 7/10

Captain extraordinaire! Bossed the midfield and showed his resilience in keeping the bond of the squad with Gyan absent. He prevailed with a brilliant delivery from the spot to register his second goal of the tournament.

Jordan Ayew FORWARD 7.5/10

Great composure by the new Swansea City signing as he resisted a challenge from two defenders to smash home the opener in the 63rd. Before that, he had had a decent penalty call ignored by the referee. He played his best game of the 2017 AFCON tournament.

