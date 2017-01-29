Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals

Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)

Oyem (Gabon) (AFP) - Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.

Jordan opened the scoring after 63 minutes of a tight, bruising quarter-final in northern Gabon and Andre put Ghana ahead again from a 78th-minute penalty.

They are sons of Ghana football legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, ranked among the greatest African footballers of all time.

Between the Ayew goals, Paul-Jose Mpoku levelled for DR Congo with a swerving shot on 68 minutes.

Ghana, seeking a first Cup of Nations title since 1982, will play Cameroon next Thursday in Franceville for a final place.