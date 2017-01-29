I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 29 January 2017 19:00 CET

Ayew brothers take Ghana into semi-finals

By AFP
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)
Ghana's forward Andre Ayew (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final football match between DR Congo and Ghana in Oyem on January 29, 2017. By ISSOUF SANOGO (AFP)

Oyem (Gabon) (AFP) - Brothers Jordan and Andre Ayew scored for Ghana as they reached the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals Sunday with a 2-1 win over the Democratic Republic of Congo in Oyem.

Jordan opened the scoring after 63 minutes of a tight, bruising quarter-final in northern Gabon and Andre put Ghana ahead again from a 78th-minute penalty.

They are sons of Ghana football legend Abedi 'Pele' Ayew, ranked among the greatest African footballers of all time.

Between the Ayew goals, Paul-Jose Mpoku levelled for DR Congo with a swerving shot on 68 minutes.

Ghana, seeking a first Cup of Nations title since 1982, will play Cameroon next Thursday in Franceville for a final place.

Cup of Nations

