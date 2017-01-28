Black Stars path en route to AFCON glory

270 odd minutes stand between Ghana and its fifth AFCON title. These minutes will require three tough games as well as moving to three different cities in Gabon in the space of a week. After failing to clinch top spot in Group D, the Black Stars will move from their base in Port-Gentil to Oyem where they face the feisty DR Congo on Sunday afternoon.

Should they overcome the strength and power of the Congolese, the team will move to Franceville to face the winner of the Cameroon and Senegal tie on Thursday.

The Cameroonians have shown great organization and discipline under Hugo Broos despite the absence of key players while the Senegalese have taken fans and pundits aback with the swashbuckling display backed with speed and power.

Both these two will be difficult to crack for Avram and his charges but should they emerge victorious in that tie, they will move to Libreville for their second final in two years. In Libreville, they will face the team that emerges best in the other side of the bracket.

They comprise of the quartet of Tunisia/Burkina Faso and Morooco/Egypt. Not the easiest of routes for Ghana, but to be the best, you must soar above all the challenges.



