Cup of Nations | 28 January 2017 11:33 CET

AFCON 2017: Black Stars arrive in sleepy town of Oyem

By CitiFMonline

The Black Stars of Ghana have arrived in Oyem for the game against DR Congo barely two hours after taking off from Port Gentil.

The Stars are paying the price for a defeat to Egypt which meant they relinquished first place in Group of the Cup of Nations.

The Egyptian by virtue of finishing first will stay at Port Gentil where they will welcome Morocco for their own Cup of Nations encounter.


By: Rahman Osman/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Cup of Nations

