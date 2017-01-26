CAF best team for first round- No Ghana player involved

Confederation of African Football have announced the best eleven of the first round of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations with no Ghanaian player in the team.

The group stages came to an end on Wednesday with the next round set to for Saturday and Friday.

The following players made the team of the group stages. Tunisia and Egypt dominate with two players each.

Goalkeeper:

Fabrice Ondoa Ebogo (Cameroon)

Defenders:

Ahmed Fathi (Egypt), Ahmed Hegazy (Egypt), Modou Kara Mbodji (Senegal) and Hamza Mendyl (Morocco).

Midfielders:

Mohammed Ben Amor (Tunisia), Youssef Msakni (Tunisia) and Boussoufa Mbark (Morocco)

Attackers:

Junior Kabananga Kalonji (DR Congo), Naim Sliti (Tunisia) and Denis Bouanga (Gabon).