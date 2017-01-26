I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 26 January 2017 17:02 CET

Revealed: Ghana have made it to the knock out stages of the AFCON for the sixth consecutive time

The Black Stars have continued their rich history of making it to the knock out stages of the Africa Cup of Nation.

Ghana lost to the Pharaoh's of Egypt in a closely contested encounter at the Port Gentil Stadium but still did enough to make it to the next round of the competition.

Their progress means they have reached the knockout stage of the competition for the sixth consecutive time and the last time they were knocked out at the quarter final stage was back in 2002.

Ghana must not only be seen as a collection of tribes but also as a nation.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH(Duisb
