AFCON 2017: Columbus Crew new recruit Jonathan Mensah could play first match against Egypt



Defender Jonathan Mensah could play his first game for Ghana ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final group game against Egypt on Wednesday.

Mensah, recently recruited by Columbus Crew lost his place to Leicester City youngster Daniel Amartey.

However, the 25-year-old could be thrown into the hat as coach Avram Grant plans to reshuffle his squad ahead of the final group D game against the Pharaohs.

The central defensive pair of John Boye and Daniel Amartey have impressed heavily since the start of the competition amid growing fears Mensah must work his sucks off to regain his starting role.

Grant, a former Chelsea coach would hand opportunities to several fringe players including Samuel Tetteh, Ebenezer Ofori and youngster Bernard Tekpetey.

The Black Stars have already secure qualification to the quarter-finals after wins over Uganda and Mali.

But the seven-time African champions must either win or pick a point to stay afloat in the competition.

By Patrick Akoto

Jonathan Mensah latest videos

VIDEO: Defender Jonathan Mensah scores amazing long-range goal in Black Stars pre-AFCON training - 2 weeks ago

Video: Black Stars defender Jonathan Mensah makes a stop at Ghana FA gala - 1 year ago

VIDEO: Ghana defender Jonathan Mensah Mensah making massive progress from injury - 1 year ago

UEFA Champions League: Jonathan Mensah marvels at Baba Rahman's cross in Chelsea win - 1 year ago

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com