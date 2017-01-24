Sports News | 24 January 2017 16:43 CET
Ghanaian John Dikson signs for L'US Zilimadjou of Comoros Islands
Ghanaian John Dikson has signed for L'US Zilimadjou in the Comoros Islands.
The offensive midfielder has been unveiled at the club alongside Julius Weah Jr, a striker from Liberia.
The two players will play in the second-tier league seeking promotion to the Championnat des Comores.
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].