I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Sports News | 24 January 2017 16:43 CET

Ghanaian John Dikson signs for L'US Zilimadjou of Comoros Islands

Ghanaian John Dikson has signed for L'US Zilimadjou in the Comoros Islands.

The offensive midfielder has been unveiled at the club alongside Julius Weah Jr, a striker from Liberia.

The two players will play in the second-tier league seeking promotion to the Championnat des Comores.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Make a Wish, Take a Chance, Make a Change and Make a Way cause everyday is a new day
By: by: Akperi Joan.O
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img