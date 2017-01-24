I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Ghana target coach Micho reluctant to commit future to Uganda

Uganda coach Uganda coach Mulitin 'Micho' Sredojevic has refused to commit his future to the Cranes amid growing reports linking with Ghana's top job.

The East Africans exited the competition in the group stage after defeats to Ghana and Egypt - a situation which has heightened reports over his long-term future with the team

The Serbian used every word to prove his loyalty but failed to commit his long-term future to the East Africans.

'I have a contract with Uganda until 2018,' Sredojevic said. 'I am fully committed, dedicated, loyal and I have been giving 200% to this team," he said

"I can't speak much about my future now. I still have the bitter taste of being disappointed we got knocked out. Uganda doesn't deserve to be out, especially in this fashion.

'If someone beats you convincingly, you put up yours hand, admit defeat and keep quiet. But losing because of lapses of concentration (against Ghana and Egypt), hurts. These are the school fees we need to pay to be among the best in Africa.'

Current Ghana coach Avrm Grant is on his way out of the job after the tournament to put the Serbian in pole position.

He has extensive rÃ©sumÃ© on the African continent and will be a familiar face for Ghanaians.

He guided the Uganda to secure their first Africa Cup of Nations berth in 39-years.

By Patrick Akoto

