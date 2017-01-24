EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Ghana youth star Michael Anaba seals two-year deal with Uruguayan side Sud América



Ex-Ghana Under-20 midfielder Michael Anaba has sealed a two-year deal with Uruguayan top-flight side InstituciÃ³n AtlÃ©tica Sud AmÃ©rica, Ghana's leading football website, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.

The hugely talented Ghanaian joins the ambitious South American side from Spanish outfit CD Eldense.

The former Asante Kotoko star could become the first Ghanaian to play in the Primera Division in recent memory.

The 23-year-old caught the attention of the Uruguayan scouts after monitoring him for close to two years, first at Elche and later at Alcoyano and CD Eldense.

GHANAsoccernet.com can report that the highly-rated midfielder will fly out to Uruguay by the close of the week to begin the new chapter of his promising career.

Anaba has been a key cog of the CD Eldense squad since joining after terminating his contract with Spanish outfit Elche last year.

The powerful enforcer joined Elche from Asante Kotoko in 2013 but canceled the contract three years later .

The versatile Ghanaian is expected to be key for coach Jose Riquelme Galiana side who are in need of the services of the West African in their ongoing League campaign.

Anaba was a member of Ghana's Under-20 team that won bronze at the 2013 World Youth Championship in Turkey.

By Patrick Akoto



For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com