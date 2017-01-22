Asamoah Gyan makes history by becoming only player to score in six consecutive AFCON

Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan made history by becoming the only player to score in six Africa Cup of Nations tournaments after he found the back of the net in the game against the Eagles of Mali.

The former Sunderland man proved again what a legendary figure he rose highest to score the only goal of the game against Mali.

That header meant he has scored in the 2008, 2010,2012,2013,2015 and now the 2017 edition.

Asamoah Gyan also doubles up as the highest African goal scorer at the world cup with seven.

He has also scored 49 times in 98 appearances for the Black Stars and will hope that he crowns it all up with Africa Cup of Nations trophy.

