Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey wins Total Man of the Match award in Ghana's win over Mali

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

The Atletico Madrid man was rugged in the middle alongside Mubarak Wakaso.

His strength, agility and finesse caught the eyes of the CAF Techincal Study Group.

Partey is playing in his first tournament after an impressive season with his Spanish La Liga side.

Captain Asamoah Gyan headed in a Jordan Ayew cross in the 20th minute to give Ghana back-to-back wins at the tournament to advance with one match to spare.

