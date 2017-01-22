I Blame The Black Man For Why Black Women Bleach Their Skin
Cup of Nations | 22 January 2017 00:04 CET

Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey wins Total Man of the Match award in Ghana's win over Mali

Midfielder Thomas Partey was named Man of the Match in Ghana's 1-0 win over Mali on Saturday in Africa Cup of Nations Group D.

The Atletico Madrid man was rugged in the middle alongside Mubarak Wakaso.

His strength, agility and finesse caught the eyes of the CAF Techincal Study Group.

Partey is playing in his first tournament after an impressive season with his Spanish La Liga side.

Captain Asamoah Gyan headed in a Jordan Ayew cross in the 20th minute to give Ghana back-to-back wins at the tournament to advance with one match to spare.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Cup of Nations

THE MOST LIFELESS PERSON WHOSE POWER TOWERS OVER ALL GENERATION IS THE INSPIRED PEN-BY ERIC K.N.SEKYI
By: ERIC N.K.SEKYI
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img