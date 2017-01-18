Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 18 January 2017 21:04 CET

Inter Allies adopt El Wak Stadium as new home ground to cut cost

Inter Allies FC have adopted the El Wak stadium as their new home ground for the 2015/2016 Ghana Premier League after two seasons at the Tema stadium.

According GHANASoccernet.com sources, the Eleven Is To One side took the decision to leave Tema to cut excessive cost.

The team had been making trips from their base in Osu to Tema everyday for training and on match days which was cost effective.

Inter Allies FC play their opening fixture against Hearts of Oak on the opening weekend of the Ghana Premier League which starts on 04 February.

By Nuhu Adams

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Early morning 🕗 mouth 👄 smell , is full of wisdom.
