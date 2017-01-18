Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 18 January 2017 21:04 CET

Sports Ministry fiercely discards Black Stars winning bonus reports; no amount fixed

The Sports Ministry has rubbished circling media reports about the bonus structure for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There have been publications that  US$ 8,000 and U$10,000 will be paid at the tournament for winning a match.

A statement signed by Public Relation Officer Elvis Adjei-Baah read: ''The Ministry of Youth and Sports attention's has been drawn to certain figures making rounds and being the subject of discussions in the media as the winning bonuses of the senior National Football team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), currently taking place in Gabon.

''The said bonus structure purported to have been tabled by Government and the Ministry were false and it wishes to state in no uncertain terms that no such decision has been taken by the Government.

''However, it must be stated that the Ministry together with the Minister-designate (representing the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo) is currently consulting all key stakeholders of the game to ensure that the ultimate decision would be in the best interest of Ghanaians.

''We would therefore entreat the public to view the purported figures being speculated around as the bonuses of the stars at AFCON 2017 as false and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

''It is heartwarming to note that our gallant Black Stars are rather focused on meeting the expectations of H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo and the good people of Ghana by winning the cup after a 35year wait.''

It will be recalled that the players have resolved to accept any amount to be paid by the state.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

The black clouds make the black sea. (Les nuages noirs - Font la mer noire)
By: Charles de Leusse
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img