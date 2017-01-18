Sports Ministry fiercely discards Black Stars winning bonus reports; no amount fixed

The Sports Ministry has rubbished circling media reports about the bonus structure for the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

There have been publications that US$ 8,000 and U$10,000 will be paid at the tournament for winning a match.

A statement signed by Public Relation Officer Elvis Adjei-Baah read: ''The Ministry of Youth and Sports attention's has been drawn to certain figures making rounds and being the subject of discussions in the media as the winning bonuses of the senior National Football team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), currently taking place in Gabon.

''The said bonus structure purported to have been tabled by Government and the Ministry were false and it wishes to state in no uncertain terms that no such decision has been taken by the Government.

''However, it must be stated that the Ministry together with the Minister-designate (representing the President H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo) is currently consulting all key stakeholders of the game to ensure that the ultimate decision would be in the best interest of Ghanaians.

''We would therefore entreat the public to view the purported figures being speculated around as the bonuses of the stars at AFCON 2017 as false and treat it with all the contempt it deserves.

''It is heartwarming to note that our gallant Black Stars are rather focused on meeting the expectations of H. E. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo- Addo and the good people of Ghana by winning the cup after a 35year wait.''

It will be recalled that the players have resolved to accept any amount to be paid by the state.

