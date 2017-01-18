Black Stars Are Happy With First Win At Afcon 2017 - Atsu

Black Stars winger Christian Atsu who was declared Man of the Match against Uganda is confident his side will improve in their next AFCON group D game when they face Mali on Saturday.

Ghana had a difficult second half against the Cranes of Uganda despite the Black Stars dominating the first half in their opening group match in Port Gentil.

The Newcastle winger was voted MVP of the 2015 Tournament hosted by Equatorial Guinea admitted that the Black Stars failed to control the game in the second half which saw the Cranes play with lots of energy,

Atsu believes the Stars will work on their mistakes in improve in their second Group D match.

“I keep working and keep praying to do my best. I was a bit tired but as the tournament goes on we will get better and be able to play for longer periods”.

Atsu also expressed disappointment with his inability to score after creating several openings and pulling a world-class save from Ugandan goalkeeper, Dennis Onyango, who is Africa’s Best Goalkeeper currently.

“Personally, I am disappointed I am not on the score sheet. I got great chances to score but the win is all that matters and we are hoping we will be able to score more than just a goal in that game”.

“In 2015 we lost our first game and won the last 2 but this time a win in this game will make things much easier for us.

Ghana leads Group D with 3 points after Mali and Egypt settled for a goalless draw after the Black 1-0 victory over Uganda.