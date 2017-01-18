Andre Ayew Set To Make History At AFCON

Andre Ayew has equaled the record of Black Stars teammate Asamoah Gyan and former Ghana international Osei Kofi at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The West Ham United ace scored his seventh goal in the competition to equal Gyan and Osei Kofi’s record as joint top scorers for Ghana in the competition.

Ayew expertly converted from a spot kick to hand Ghana a 1-0 win over Uganda in the first Group D game at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The 27-year-old who was on six goals in previous tournaments increased his tally to seven after scoring the only goal of the match.

The Black Stars deputy skipper will be hoping to score more goals in the competition.

Ghana will next play Mali on Saturday as they continue their quest of ending the 34 year wait for a Cup of Nations title.

His father, the great legend of African Football, Abedi Pele Ayew scored six goals at the African Cup of Nations before retiring. Abedi Pele was three times Africa Best Footballer.

His brother, Kwame Ayew and three children, Andre, Jordan and Rahim had played for the Black Stars. His other brother Sola Ayew could only make it to the Black Meteors.