Asiedu Attobrah on the verge sealing AshantiGold move
AshantiGold are on the verge of completing the signing of former New Edubiase United attacking midfielder Asiedu Attobrah, GHANASoccernet.com can report.
The 21 year old is available on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Belgian side KV Kortrijk last year.
He has been training with the Elephants for almost a month now.
Attobrah is expected to sign three years for the Obuasi based outfit after passing a medical.
By Nuhu Adams
For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com