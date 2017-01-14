MLS newboys Minnesota United sign former Right to Dream kid Abu Danladi

Expansion club Minnesota United took former Right to Dream trainee Abu Danladi in the SuperDraft on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who moved to the United States in 2011, played three seasons for University of California after being named national player of the year at nearby Dunn High School in 2013-14.

Danladi was hampered by injuries during his senior season with the Bruins, appearing in only 11 matches, but still led UCLA with seven goals and then wowed observers at this week's Combine with his talent.

