Latif Blessing joins MLS side Sporting Kansas City after monstrous season in the Ghana Premier League

Ghana Premier League best player Latif Blessing has joined MLS Kansas City GHANAsoccernet.com can confirm.

Latif is moving to the MLS after scoring 17 goals in the just ended Ghana Premier League season to help Liberty Professional avoid relegation.

Blessing signed an MLS contract through 2019 with an option for 2020 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting Kansas City's roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

The 20-year-old was a member of Ghana's provisional squad for the Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Gabon but failed to make the final cut for he tournament.

By Rahman Osman

