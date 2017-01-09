Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
9 January 2017

Defender Kingsley Adjei joins Elmina Sharks in three-year deal

Ghana Premier League newboys Elmina Sharks have signed defender Kingsley Adjei on a three-year deal.

The centre-back was available on a free transfer after seeing out his contract at relegated Sekondi Hasaacas.

Adjei will re-unite with coach Kobina Amissah, his former coach at Hasaacas.

He joins the growing list of players who have left the Sekondi-based side after Eric Bekoe, Daniel Egyin, Emmanuel Ankobeah, Saliw Babawo, Augustine Arhinful, Magnus Ebo Duncan and Roland Amouzou.

