Only 4 Local Coaches For Gabon 2017

The 2017 Gabon AFCON tournament will have only four African coaches out of the 16 teams will be at Africa’s Biggest Football Festival.

Among the four, Aliou Cisse and Florent Ibenge are the most renowned. Cisse, a former captain of the Terranga Lions of Senegal returns to pinnacle of African football as coach of the 2002 finalists while Ibenge, a winner already with DR Congo after lifting the CHAN a year ago is in charge of the Leopards.

The other two are less known in Guinea Bissau’s Baciro Cande and Zimbabwe’s Callisto Pasuwa.

13 of the 16 football technical men come from Europe with France the leading nation to have representatives in the dugout with four, two more than Belgium with one each from Israel, Spain, Poland, Portugal and Serbia.

South America, the hub of football talent is represented with one – Argentinean Hector Cupper who is in charge of the seven time champions Egypt.

Foreign, mainly European, coaches have long had an influence on African football.

A Hungarian coach – Pal Titkos – led Egypt to Nations Cup glory in only the second edition of the tournament in 1959. Egypt have since added six titles to that tally although most have come with nationals.

In all, Africa’s premier football event has been won by a local coach on 13 occasions, with foreign coaches triumphing 16 times including the previous edition, when Herve Renard lifted it with Ivory Coast.

Summary of coaches at AFCON 2017

Group A: Gabon – Antonia Camacho (Spain), Burkina Faso – Paul Duarte (Portugal), Cameroon – Hugo Broos (Belgium) and Guinea Bissau – Baciro Cande (Guinea Bissau.

Group B: Algeria – George Leekens (Belgium), Tunisia – Henryk Kasperczak (Poland), Senegal – Aliou Cisse (Senegal) and Zimbabwe – Callisto Pasuwa (Zimbabwe).

Group C: Ivory Coast – Michel Dussayer (France), DR Congo – Florent Ibenge (DR Congo), Morocco (Herve Renard) and Togo – Claude Re Loy (France).

Group D: Ghana – Avram Grant (Israel), Mali – Alain Giresse (France), Egypt – Hector Cuper (Argentina) and Uganda – Mulitin Sredojevic (Serbia).