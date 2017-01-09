Latif Blessing signs for MLS club

Major Soccer League side Sporting Kansas City have announced the signing of Ghana Premier League most valuable player Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals.

Blessing, 20, has ended months of speculation by signing a two-year deal with the American club.

His contract runs through 2019 with an option for 2020 and will occupy an international spot on Sporting Kansas City’s roster pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

“We have scouted Latif and been very impressed with what we’ve seen from him,” Sporting KC Manager Peter Vermes said.

“The great thing we love about him is that he is young, but with a lot of upside as evidence by his goal scoring record with his previous club. With every player you acquire, you always feel they have potential, but we also think he has a great attitude, and we think he has the ability to reach his potential with our club.”

Blessing was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the 2015/16 Ghana Premier League after his exceptional displays ensured Liberty maintained their Premiership status.

He ended as top scorer with 17 goals.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City (MLS) acquires winger Latif Blessing from Liberty Professionals FC (Ghana) as a discovery signing, pending receipt of his International Transfer Certificate and P1 visa.

VITALS

Latif Blessing (lah-TEEF)

Position: Forward

Born: 12/30/1996 (20 years old)

Height: 5-7

Weight: 140 lbs.

Last Club: Liberty Professionals (Ghana)

Hometown: Accra, Ghana

Birthplace: Accra, Ghana

Citizenship: Ghana

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports & Sporting KC