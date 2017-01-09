Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 18:11 CET

Medeama coach Evans Adotey set to join UAE-based academy side Ras Al Khaima

Medeama SC coach Evans Adotey is on the verge of joining Ras Al Khaima, an academy side based in the United Arab Emirates.

A report by sportsworldghana.com claims Adotey was recommended by former AshantiGold coach Sief Ronde.

Ronde was in-charge of AshGold's academy side from 1999- 2002 and that was where he met Adotey.

Adotey is coac of Ghana's U17 girls team and led them to the quarter-final stage of the 2016 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Jordan.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

My people, listen! "character" is like a pregnancy and also like a Gold fish, they cannot hide.
By: Francis Tawiah(Duisb
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img