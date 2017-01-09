Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 16:14 CET

Nigerian side FC Ifeanyi Ubah announce Kenichi's replacement

has re-appointed Rafael Everton Lira as head coach to replace former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi Yatsuhasi.

The 27-year-old left the club in November, having rejected a lesser role after he had led them to the 2016 Nigerian FA Cup.

He has made a dramatic return following the exit of his successor, former Hearts manager Kenichivwho left the club last month with the board citing "unprofessional conduct".

Everton will be assisted by Yaw Preko who took temporary charge in Kenichi's exit.

