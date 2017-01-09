Vincent Sowah-Odotei's exit won't hurt Hearts of Oak- Frank Nelson

Hearts of Oak board member Frank Nelson says the club's plans remain intact with acting CEO Vincent Sowah-Odotei set to leave.

Sowah-Odotei was elected Member of Parliament during December elections and will relinquish his position.

''It is sad we are going to lose him but I will say that it will not affect our performance next season,'' Nelson said.

''I have been hearing people saying that he exits are going to create a vacuum. We are always in touch with him and he is ready to listen to us when we need him.

''We appreciate whatever he has done for the club and we also wish him the best of luck going to parliament.''

