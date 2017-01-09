I will use Parliament to ensure transparency and accountability at the FA – Nii Lantey

Former Youth and Sports Minister, Nii Lante Vanderpuye has sound a warning to the Ghana Football Association saying he will use the floor parliament to ensure that there is total transparency and accountability at the FA.

Ahead of the preparations to the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the Youth and Sports Minister disclosed to the media that they have an amount of $3.8m as budget for the Black Stars.

The GFA boss during their extraordinary congress at the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence on branded the Member of Parliament for the people of Odododiodio as irrelevant due to attitude towards the FA.

There have been several arguments between both parties during his tenure as the youth and sports minister.

Despite losing his position as the Sports Minister, the GBC worker has indicated that he will use his position to expose the FA and make sure there is transparency at the FA.

“ The way and manner and the GFA boss goes on radio and television and talk about me, it affects my integrity.” He told Nhyria FM.

“He branded me as an irrelevant person but a member of parliament, I can use the floor of parliament. In there, there is transparency and accountability I will do that.

“I will do that more than when I was in office as the Sports Minister and if it is their prayer that my government has lost elections so it is time for them to enjoy like they enjoyed and popped champagne at their secretariat, then I am sorry for them because they are not God.

“No matter how long we stay in opposition, we will one day come into power and I will come and continue what I did and whoever replaces me as the sports minister in the NPP’s government, if he fails to continue what I am doing, I will come back and do my job as the sports minister.” he added.

Story by Ghana/Asempa Sports/Samuel Appiah