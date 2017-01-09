Erica Kotey Urges Ghanaians To Exercise And Be Fit

Erica Kotey, a Fitness Activist with Sports & Leisure Services (SLS) has advised Ghanaians to exercise regularly and be fit to contribute effectively to the economy of Ghana.

She said the new year and new government in Ghana should bring new hope and life for people who love sports.

Kotey who trains daily at the York 250 Gym at Mamprobi / Korle Gonno in Accra said she has benefited a lot in fitness training and wants all Ghanaians and Africans at large to also start practicing early morning or evening exercises like jogging, skipping, weightlifting and others.

“Keeping fit is for everybody, no matter your age or sex. We in Ghana must live well to contribute to the development of our nation. We have a new President and so this new year should be a wonderful experience for all Ghanaians who wish to live well” she said.

She praised her coach, Fiberto for his smoothness and gentleness in guiding guests and patrons of the gym through aerobics to power dances and calisthenics with sweet music at the background.

She advised Ghanaians to practice home exercising or join gyms to train and tone their bodies.

Erica Kotey noted that people have enjoyed some fatty foods during the yuletide and its time that they burn calories and tone their bodies.

“I want ladies specially to start training. Those who are already exercising must maintain the momentum or increase their training sets” she added.

According to the fitness conscious person, the Sports Media has a role to play to make people love sports and not just giving results of matches between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Though she loves sports a lot, she does not appreciate that the Black Stars should be given large sums of money when other are performing better in other disciplines.

She said a sportsman like Lawrence Nmai who won the World Title in Kick Boxing should be rewarded by the government or the National Sports Authority (NSA) who have also been very dormant in recent times.