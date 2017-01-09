Go For Glory, Not Money – Hon. E T Advices Black Stars

Former Sports Minister, E.T. Mensah, has tasked the Black Stars of Ghana to win the 2017 African Cup of Nations, and forget issues regarding their winning bonuses and other monetary benefits.

According to the longest serving Sports Minister in the Ghana’s history, he believes this is the right time for the Black Stars of Ghana, to break the 34 years trophy-less jinx, after coming close on numerous occasions.

Speaking to the Press at the GFA Congress and Awards Event in Accra, E.T. Mensah said: ” In the past recent years, we have come close in winning the trophy, but for some reasons we couldn’t win, I believe this is the right time to win the trophy, as I will advice the players to forget about bonuses and win the trophy, as they will be rewarded accordingly.”

He added: ” I will entreat the media to render support the team, as nonconstructive criticism could derail the progress of the team at this years’ tournament.”

The outgoing member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram constituency, received a diamond honorary award for his enormous contribution to the development of football in the country.

He was instrumental in Ghana acquiring the vast land at Prampram, where the GFA / FIFA Goal Projects – Ghanaman Soccer Center of Excellence, Hostels and Training Fields are being put up.