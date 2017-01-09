Kotoko set to name Croatian as new coach

Asante Kotoko’s search for a substantive coach is said to have ended with Croatian coach Zdravko LogarusiÄ‡ expected to be appointed head coach, according to reports.

According to a Kickgh.com report, coach LogarusiÄ‡â€‹ has reached an agreement after holding fruitful talks with management in Kumasi and will be unveiled to the fans in the coming days.

The porcupines have been without a substantive coach since the departure of David Duncan in March last year with Michael Osei acting as stop-gap coach. Osei was hoping to be named permanent coach but it appears that will not be possible.

LogarusiÄ‡â€‹ is well known in the Ghanaian topflight following stints with Heart of Lions and Ashanti Gold.

Since leaving Ghana, Zdravko has worked with Kenyan sides AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia FC and Simba FC of Tanzania.

Story by Ghana/Joy Sports