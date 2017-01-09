Video analyst Gerard Nus in Ghana's pre-AFCON training camp in Al Ain

Renowned video analyst Gerard Nus is in Ghana's pre-Africa Cup of Nations training camp in UAE.

The Spaniard has been with the team for their sessions at the Al Ain training centre since last Monday.

He will be part of Avram Grant's stuff for the tournament in Gabon after playing a key role in their silver-medal winning feat two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Nus has a rich CV as a match analyst and one of the brains behind Efficiency Match, which is an App for iPad oriented to coaches.

He worked at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Championship as the Head of Academy Coaching before leaving via mutual consent in January of 2013.

Nus has experienced working in a number of countries around the globe, including alongside compatriot Rafael Benitez at Liverpool FC as a part of the reserve coaching staff.

