Why Are Black People Obsessed With The Bible That Was Used To Enslave
Sports News | 9 January 2017 14:54 CET

Video analyst Gerard Nus in Ghana's pre-AFCON training camp in Al Ain

Renowned video analyst Gerard Nus is in Ghana's pre-Africa Cup of Nations training camp in UAE.

The Spaniard has been with the team for their sessions at the Al Ain training centre since last Monday.

He will be part of Avram Grant's stuff for the tournament in Gabon after playing a key role in their silver-medal winning feat two years ago in Equatorial Guinea.

Nus has a rich CV as a match analyst and one of the brains behind Efficiency Match, which is an App for iPad oriented to coaches.

He worked at Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Championship as the Head of Academy Coaching before leaving via mutual consent in January of 2013.

Nus has experienced working in a number of countries around the globe, including alongside compatriot Rafael Benitez at Liverpool FC as a part of the reserve coaching staff.

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Sports News

Show me your friend and i will show you your character..
By: shai guy kiel Ger..
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img